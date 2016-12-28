Firms trained about domestic violence

BUSINESSES have been visited by police and a domestic abuse charity in a new pilot.

Under the fledgling scheme firms were shown how they could better support victims in the workplace.

PC Nicola Robertson, from the Bedhampton and Barncroft Neighbourhood Team based at Havant police station, said victims often see work as a safe environment.

‘It was a pilot to see if it was any benefit for them,’ PC Robertson said.

‘We’ve not been going in there from a police approach, saying you need to report everything to the police.

‘We want to build confidence and trust.’

The workshops ran this month and police hope senior bosses at firms involved will be able to offer victims support.

Organisations involved included Asda, Fat Face, Havant Borough Council and two schools.

Shonagh Dillon, from Aurora New Dawn, ran some of the training.

She said: ‘We were delighted to contribute to Hampshire constabulary’s 16 days of action.

‘Providing support to employers to spot the signs of domestic abuse and how they can support staff is a vital way of ensuring more survivors get the support they need.’