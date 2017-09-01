First description of notorious cat killer linked to deaths in Portsmouth

AN ORGANISATION investigating cat slayings has released the first description of a man thought to be behind the killings nationwide.

It comes after police confirmed two cat killings in Portsmouth earlier this year were linked to the Metropolitan police's probe into the Croydon cat killer.

The notorious killer has struck 250 cats across the country, according to South Norwood Animal Rescue Liberty (Snarl), which is working with police.

Little Poppy, a family pet, was found beheaded in Marmion Road, Southsea, on Easter Monday. Hampshire police said her death is linked to one in Atlanta Close, Southsea, on April 3.

Now the people running Snarl have released the first description of the attacker, given from witnesses to Surrey police.

On its Facebook page Snarl said: 'If you see a man in his 40s, white, with short brown hair, between 5'8 and 5'11', average build, possibly with some acne scarring to his face, dressed in dark clothing, with or without a torch, trying to coax cats with a toy or feed them or looking or entering gardens, please dial 999 quoting Operation Takahe.'

The statement added: 'He may be wearing a headlamp or carrying a torch.

'Do not approach him or confront him (he may be completely innocent, plenty of people out there trying to rescue or help cats), just call the police and us and let us deal with it.'

Poppy's owner Tim Sparkes previously told The News: 'He’s becoming more brazen, usually it’s not in a road, normally it’s in someone’s garden.

'It seems to be a step up in his way in killing.’