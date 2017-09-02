First ever description of notorious cat killer

AN ORGANISATION investigating cat slayings has released the first description of a man thought to be behind the killings nationwide.

It comes after police confirmed two cat killings in Portsmouth earlier this year were linked to the Metropolitan police’s probe into the Croydon cat killer.

The notorious killer has struck 250 cats across the country, according to South Norwood Animal Rescue Liberty (Snarl), which is working with police.

Poppy, a family pet, was found beheaded in Marmion Road, Southsea, on Easter Monday. Police said her death was linked to one in Atlanta Close, Southsea, on April 3.

Now Snarl has released the first description of the attacker, given from witnesses to Surrey police.

Snarl said: ‘If you see a man in his 40s, white, with short brown hair, between 5ft 8in and 5ft 11in, average build, possibly with some acne scarring to his face, dressed in dark clothing, with or without a torch, trying to coax cats with a toy or feed them or looking or entering gardens, please dial 999 quoting Operation Takahe.’

Poppy’s owner Lowri Sparkes said: ‘As a family we were completely devastated by the loss of Poppy in such a violent and brutal way.

‘The news that Snarl and the police are getting closer to catching this disturbed and dangerous individual is a real comfort for us. Poppy was such a kind, sweet natured soul who did not deserve to die in this way.’