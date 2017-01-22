Fishermen spark warships terror alert

THREE anglers unwittingly sparked a terrorism alert as they fished close to warships in Hampshire.

Hampshire Police’s marine unit sped to Southampton docks after a suspect vessel was reported near to the Dutch vessels.

But police quickly established they were fishermen who had strayed close to the ships.

Officers joked in a tweet: ‘Three males spoken to. All in order. Males fishing, albeit not very successfully.’

The Royal Netherlands Navy frigate HNLMS Evertsen and ocean patrol vessel HNLMS Groningen are in Southampton for a two-week training exercise.