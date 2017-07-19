Flasher left girl, 13, with nightmares after exposing himself

A PERVERT who flashed a 13-year-old girl waited to plead guilty until after attending a friend’s baptism, a court has heard.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard Raymond Casson’s victim suffered nightmares and was scared as she walked to school each day after he exposed himself.

Casson, 52, who has previous for exposure and sexual assault, had walked up and down the street for seven minutes outside the girl’s home as she played with a friend on a trampoline.

Prosecutor Robert Bryan told the victim realised with horror Casson’s trousers were unzipped in the incident in May last year in Waterlooville.

‘I was worried he would flash me or worse if I saw him again,’ the victim said in a statement.

‘The day after I didn’t go outside at all, I didn’t want to go outside.’

She added: ‘When I go to school I felt safe but still worried that man would walk into school.’

The girl said: ‘I had nightmares about the man, and would wake up really scared.’

CCTV from neighbouring homes was seized and probation workers and Casson’s sex offender manager identified him on the footage.

But in court his barrister Rufus Taylor said he did not plead guilty to exposure straightaway to avoid missing his friend’s baptism.

Mr Taylor said: ‘He has a very close friend who was getting baptised around Easter so he wanted to be able to attend the baptism.

‘As soon as that had taken place the court was notified and the plea was entered on April 27 and he was remanded.’

Jailing Casson, of London Road, Portsmouth, for 11 months judge Richard Melville QC said the case was ‘simple’ but troubling.

He said: ‘Your psychiatric report shows there’s no mental health matters that you could be treated for and this is very simple but very troubling.’

The judge said Casson had a ‘lot of bad luck in life’ but this was ‘no excuse’ for his offending.

Mr Taylor added Casson held a physics degree abut his marriage unravelled when he was convicted of having indecent images in 1999 and his life since then could be ‘charted’ by his previous convictions, which include sexual assault and exposure.

Casson must sign the sex offenders’ register for 10 years and a previous sexual offences prevention order will continue.