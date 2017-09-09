Fly-tipper told to pay out nearly £700

Have your say

A FLY-TIPPER has been told to pay nearly £700 after being caught out twice dumping waste in a street.

Terance Martin had claimed he was trying to boost his income by getting rid of rubbish.

But now he has been stung with a hefty court bill and ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid work.

Twice Martin, 25, of Eastern Road, dumped waste in Whitcombe Gardens, Milton.

He left wood, metal and domestic waste in the road on April 2 this year, but an invoice found among the rubbish led Portsmouth City Council’s environmental team to a resident.

Martin had collected the waste from the resident.

Then on May 9, Martin was caught in the act leaving soil and rubble in the street.

Martin admitted two charges of depositing controlled waste otherwise than in accordance with an environmental permit.

Portsmouth magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with a requirement for 80 hours unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay our full costs of £604, along with a victim surcharge of £85.

Councillor Robert New, is the city council’s cabinet member for environment and community safety,

Cllr New said: ‘We will not tolerate people who dump their rubbish around the city instead of disposing of it properly, like everyone else.

‘We will bring them before the courts whenever necessary.’