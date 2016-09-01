Search

Fly-tippers dump three-piece suite next to busy Portsmouth road

editorial image
0
Have your say

A sofa and armcahirs have been left dumped right next to one of Portsmouth’s busiest roads.

The fly-tipping on the Eastern Road means that traffic restrictions will be needed on the the northbound carriageway outside Portsmouth College while the pile of household goods is removed.

A Portsmouth City Council spokesman said: ‘It’s a more complicated fly tipping incident because it’s on the main road.

‘We will need a traffic management team as well as the normal removal team, which means it will take more time to arrange. But it should be gone by tomorrow morning.’

Back to the top of the page