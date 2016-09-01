Fly-tippers dump three-piece suite next to busy Portsmouth road

A sofa and armcahirs have been left dumped right next to one of Portsmouth’s busiest roads.

The fly-tipping on the Eastern Road means that traffic restrictions will be needed on the the northbound carriageway outside Portsmouth College while the pile of household goods is removed.

A Portsmouth City Council spokesman said: ‘It’s a more complicated fly tipping incident because it’s on the main road.

‘We will need a traffic management team as well as the normal removal team, which means it will take more time to arrange. But it should be gone by tomorrow morning.’