Fly-tippers fined after dumping toys and waste in Southwick

Have your say

Two Portsmouth men have been fined after fly-tipping rubbish.

Alec Bulloch and Steven Rudder were prosecuted by Winchester City Council after separately leaving waste in Southwick.

The council said Bulloch, 44, of Basin Street, ditched household waste, toys and cardboard at Purbrook Heath Road, Southwick on April 27, 2016.

Both Rudder, 36, of Priory Road, Eastney, and Bulloch deposited a wooden pallet in Ham Road, Southwick, on June 14 last year.

Bulloch was fined £360 and ordered to pay £300 costs with a £35 victim surcharge of £35, while Rudder was fined £350 and ordered to pay £150 costs and £35 victim surcharge.

The prosecution at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court was brought by Winchester City Council with support of Southwick Estates.

Councillor Lisa Griffiths, the council's portfolio holder for health and wellbeing, said: 'This is another successful fly-tipping prosecution which shows we mean business here in the Winchester district.

'This sends a clear message to others who think they can flout the law: Winchester will not tolerate fly-tipping in its district.

'We will, wherever it is appropriate, take those we have evidence against through to prosecution.'

Bulloch admited two charges of knowingly depositing or causing or permitting controlled waste to be deposited.

Rudder admitted depositing controlled waste without a environmental permit.