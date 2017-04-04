Former Hampshire chief constable takes up sport corruption fight

A FORMER chief constable is to become head of the International Cricket Council’s new anti-corruption unit general manager.

The ICC has announced 55-year-old Alex Marshall’s forthcoming appointment, which he will take up in September. He was formerly Hampshire’s chief constable before taking up a post leading the College of Policing.

ACU chairman Sir Ronnie Flanagan said: ‘Alex brings with him from his distinguished police career, a tremendous wealth of knowledge, expertise, experience and commitment which I know will further bolster the ACU in its fight against corruption.’