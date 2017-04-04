Search

Former Hampshire chief constable takes up sport corruption fight

File photo of chief constable Alex Marshall. Picture: Paul Jacobs

File photo of chief constable Alex Marshall. Picture: Paul Jacobs

REGIONAL: Woman convicted after calling 999 to ask if police could order her a takeaway

0
Have your say

A FORMER chief constable is to become head of the International Cricket Council’s new anti-corruption unit general manager.

The ICC has announced 55-year-old Alex Marshall’s forthcoming appointment, which he will take up in September. He was formerly Hampshire’s chief constable before taking up a post leading the College of Policing.

ACU chairman Sir Ronnie Flanagan said: ‘Alex brings with him from his distinguished police career, a tremendous wealth of knowledge, expertise, experience and commitment which I know will further bolster the ACU in its fight against corruption.’

Back to the top of the page