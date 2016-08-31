Former priest denies 1970s child sex abuse

A FORMER priest has denied historic child sex offences.

Terence Knight, 78, of New Road, Portsmouth, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court yesterday.

He denied two counts of indecent assault against a boy in the 1970s in Portsmouth.

Knight’s trial is due to last four days. Judge Linda Sullivan QC adjourned the case until December 12, for the trial.

The judge said: ‘In the mean time you will be granted unconditional bail.’