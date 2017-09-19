Four arrested after police crackdown in Commercial Road

FOUR people have been arrested after a police crackdown on anti-social behaviour in Commercial Road.

Following concerns from about 30 retailers and traders, officers took to the city centre street last week to cut down on the behaviour.

Our message was clear, anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated in Portsmouth Inspector Dave Ryan of Hampshire Police

Working alongside community wardens, housing officers and homelessness charity, the Society of St James, officers carried out high visibility patrols.

Around 50 vulnerable homeless people were also offered support, though, those who were offered help from support services, refused it. A section 35 dispersal order was also put in place to assist officers in moving people showing anti-social behaviour along.

Inspector Dave Ryan of Hampshire Police said: ‘A week of action and engagement was put in place with our partners, after hearing concerns about anti-social behaviour in the city centre.

‘Our message was clear, anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated in Portsmouth.’

Councillor Luke Stubbs, deputy leader of the city council said: ‘Unfortunately of late, there have been some incidents of questionable behaviour in the area. I fully support the increased visibility of police in Commercial Road during this exercise and I am please to see this course of action.’

A 20-year-old man and a 50-year-old man, both from Portsmouth were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs and possession with intent to supply. Both were released under investigation.

A 15-year-old boy, also from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of theft from a shop and using abusive words to cause alarm. He was also released investigation.

Alexander Parker, 31, of Kingston Road, Fratton was arrested and charged on suspicion of using abusive words to case fear of unlawful violence. He will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on September 28.