Four arrested in police operation into modern slavery in Portsmouth

FOUR people have been arrested for modern slavery offences following a police operation.

Officers conducted the arrests last night as part of Operation Jetski at one business and three addresses in Beecham Road and Powerscourt Road in Buckland and in Fawcett Road, Southsea.

A picture of sexual paraphernalia in one of the properties visited by officers last night

Two men and two women, all from Portsmouth, remain in police custody on suspicion of modern day slavery offences, possession of a Class A substance and possession of criminal property.

Three women are being treated as victims and are being supported by specially trained officers.

One of them has been referred to the National Crime Agency as a victim using the national referral mechanism.

Pictures taken from the raids show a room filled with sexual paraphernalia on the walls.

Detective Sergeant Simon Clifford from Hampshire Constabulary's serious and organised crime unit said: 'This was a proactive intelligence-led operation, the investigation which now follows will be complex and involves colleagues from the National Crime Agency, and UK Visas and immigration.

'We have identified three vulnerable women who are working with our specially trained team to ensure they have access to the support they need, one having agreed to a NRM referral.

'Information from the communities of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight is key in identifying criminal activity connected to organised crime and modern day slavery.

'I would continue to encourage anyone who notices suspicious activity or a vulnerable person who seems to be working against their will to contact us.'

Those arrested are a 23-year-old man, 23-year-old woman, 31-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman.

Anyone with any information that could assist the current investigation is asked to contact the unit quoting Operation Jetski on 101.