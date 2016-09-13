Four men stabbed in Southsea street fight

Four men have been arrested after each of them suffered stab wounds in a fight.

Police confirmed they had received a report of an assault taking place at 11.50pm last night in Highland Road, Southsea, near to Kensington Hair.

The incident was reported to officers at 12.40am today.

Drops of blood could be seen along Highland Road.

Each of the men is understood to have received treatment at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

One of the men received a single stab wound and is stable. The other three suffered minor stab wounds.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘This is a targeted assault and there’s thought to be no risk to the wider public.

‘If anyone does have any information they should call police on 101 quoting 44160344923.’

The spokeswoman confirmed a 20-year-old man from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent.

Another 20-year-old man, from Southsea, on suspicion of affray, along with a 21-year-old from Southsea held on suspicion of affray.

A fourth man, 22 and from Kent, was arrested on suspicion of affray.

This morning a police car and cordon was in place at the junction with St Augustine Road.

A forensics officer have been swabbing blood stains in a cordoned-off area outside the Kensington Hair salon at the junction with St Augustine Road.