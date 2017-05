A BOY was thrown more than two metres after being hit by a car.

The four-year-old was ‘clipped’ by a car, police said.

No-one has been arrested.

The crash happened in Milton Road, Waterlooville, last Thursday. Police said the boy suffered ‘minor injury’.

Police said: ‘A car drove dangerously fast, clipping victim, throwing him 2.5m along the road and he sustained injuries.’

The driver did stop after the incident and the police know who was driving.