Fraudster used victims’ names for online clothes catalogues

Have your say

A WOMAN who took out online catalogue accounts and loans in her victims’ name has been jailed.

Kerry Favell was jailed for six months after admitting a string of offences.

Favell, 30, of Wimpole Street, Portsmouth, took out accounts with retailers Kaleidoscope and Fashion World, and with loan firms Sunny, Freemans and Ferratum.

Portsmouth magistrates jailed her for six months after she admitted six frauds.

She admitted four thefts of memory cards worth hundreds of pounds from Wilko on June 6 and from Topstar Mobile on June 17, and cash from a woman July 6.

She took out the accounts with the firms in April.

Favell admitted breaching a suspended sentence for stealing DVDs from Wilko in May.