Fraudsters target pensioners in iTunes compensation scam

Have your say

PENSIONERS have fallen to a scam nearly losing hundreds of pounds.

An 86-year-old woman in Hill Head got a phone call on Friday asking her to get £400 worth of iTunes gift cards from Co-op in Lee-on-the-Solent.

The scammer had already called the shop asking them to reserve them from the victim - and booked her a taxi.

The confused victim was told she was entitled to £800 compensation but had to get the vouchers when she handed over the codes.

Staff were suspicious and called the police.

A 75-year-old woman from Gosport also fell victim to a similar scam this morning, police said.

Investigating officer PC Jonathan Needham said: ‘Both incidents relate to calls made from outside of Hampshire.

‘I’m keen that no-one else falls victim to a similar type of phone call from someone that they do not know.

‘We’re now undertaking enquiries to see if the reports are linked.’

Call PC Needham on 101 quoting 44170361795.