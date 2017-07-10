Fresh crackdown on Hampshire drivers using phones at the wheel

POLICE who see the ‘devastating aftermath’ of crashes caused by drivers using phones have put out a plea.

Hampshire’s roads policing unit officers are urging drivers to stop using their phones.

It marks the start of a week-long crackdown starting today.

In the last operation in May, 86 drivers were stopped in the county, while nine were reported for not being in proper control of their vehicle.

Road Safety Sergeant Rob Heard said: ‘One driver caught using their phone is one too many and sadly we are still seeing too many people taking that risk, whether looking at a text, making and receiving calls or even surfing the internet.

‘Doing any of these will clearly impair and distract your ability to drive a vehicle safely. Research has shown that talking on a mobile phone can impair your ability to drive more than if you were driving whilst over the drink drive limit.

‘I am urging all motorists to not take that risk, as a moments inattention can be the difference between life and death.’