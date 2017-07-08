Funding for youth crime schemes in spotlight

PROJECTS tackling youth crime that received £30,000 have been celebrated.

Six organisations were given the cash by Artswork and Hampshire police and crime commissioner Michael Lane. They were:

n Y Services for Young People in Waterlooville got £4,700 for its Ampathy music and film project working through victims and perpetrators.

n Big World Impact got £4,710 for a campaign against child sex abuse, using arts.

n Ashcroft Arts Centre got £5,000 for Ashcroft Silver 16, helping five young people.

n The New Theatre Royal got £4,898 for Game On, helping teenage boys from Leigh Park create video games and animations.

n Aspex Visual Arts Trust got £4,996 for its Youth Justice on Film scheme.

n Hampshire Youth Offending Team got £5,000 to tackle young domestic violence perpetrators in Fareham and Gosport.

The groups were brought together at an event, where Mr Lane said their feedback would guide future funding.