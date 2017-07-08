Search

Funding for youth crime schemes in spotlight

Burglary spate prompts police warning

0
Have your say

PROJECTS tackling youth crime that received £30,000 have been celebrated.

Six organisations were given the cash by Artswork and Hampshire police and crime commissioner Michael Lane. They were:

n Y Services for Young People in Waterlooville got £4,700 for its Ampathy music and film project working through victims and perpetrators.

n Big World Impact got £4,710 for a campaign against child sex abuse, using arts.

n Ashcroft Arts Centre got £5,000 for Ashcroft Silver 16, helping five young people.

n The New Theatre Royal got £4,898 for Game On, helping teenage boys from Leigh Park create video games and animations.

n Aspex Visual Arts Trust got £4,996 for its Youth Justice on Film scheme.

n Hampshire Youth Offending Team got £5,000 to tackle young domestic violence perpetrators in Fareham and Gosport.

The groups were brought together at an event, where Mr Lane said their feedback would guide future funding.

Back to the top of the page