Fury as Southsea café is raided for a fourth time

PRESSURE is piling on police bosses to protect businesses from burglars after another city site fell victim to crooks.

On bank holiday Monday, a thug raided the Greens Café, in Canoe Lake, Southsea.

Using a crowbar, the thief ripped through the protective wooden shutters before smashing windows and ransacking the building, destroying a till system in the process.

He fled empty-handed as no money is kept at the site but not before causing hundreds of pounds of damage.

It was the fourth time the café had been targeted in eight months and comes amid a wave of similar crimes across the city in recent weeks.

The situation has angered Portsmouth City Council boss, Councillor Donna Jones who yesterday met the city’s top police officer and the county’s police and crime commissioner to discuss what could be done.

She said: ‘It’s just terrible what’s happening. It’s mindless criminal behaviour.’

John Cooke is the chief executive of Canoe Lake Leisure which runs the site.

He said the café would be shut until tomorrow while repairs took place.

Mr Cooke added: ‘I don’t understand what their motivation is. We don’t have any money on site.’

Kath Eley is the manager of the Cafe next to Greens Cafe.

She claimed crime had risen in the eight years she had been based at Canoe Lake, and called for police to act.

She said: ‘These criminals are low-life scum. What they are doing is disgusting.’

The leisure site is home to a new, premier tennis facility.

Cllr Jones added the impact of the crimes was putting more pressure on the facility.

Police are investigating the latest theft and are appealing for witnesses to call 101, quoting 44170203292.

PORTSMOUTH’S top police officer has said the force is doing what it can to tackle crime after a series of break-ins at Canoe Lake, in Southsea.

Superintendent Will Schofield said: ‘We take all crimes of this nature extremely seriously and have made a number of arrests in this area, which have resulted in offenders going to prison for burglary offences.’

He added officers were working with other agencies to punish offenders appropriately and that officers were in ‘regular contact’ with victims of crime. He is now urging other businesses to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately to police.

