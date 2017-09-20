Gang breaks victim’s jaw in ‘cowardly’ Portsmouth attack

THUGS broke a man’s jaw and nose in an unprovoked attack, police said.

The victim, a 49-year-old man, was assaulted in the area of Butcher Street and College Lane in Portsmouth on Sunday.

At about 1.30am he was attacked by between three and four men in an ‘unprovoked assault’.

The victim was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, where he was treated for a broken jaw, broken nose and cuts and bruises to his face and head.

Investigating officer DC Kirsty Burridge said: ‘This was a cowardly, unprovoked assault on a lone man who was left shaken and requiring hospital treatment.

‘We are trying to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the assault, or anyone who witnessed it.’

Call 101 quoting 44170360010.