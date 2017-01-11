Gang flee police after botched garage raid in Fareham

POLICE are hunting a gang of thieves who raided a garage.

Three offenders broke into the Shell Garage in Stubbington Lane, Fareham, in the early hours of Monday morning, at about 4.40am.

When officers arrived, the thieves fled, running towards Fay Close and Eric Road, jumping over fences to escape.

Police believe the thieves dumped their haul of stolen goods in gardens as they fled.

Police are now hunting for the trio and were last night appealing for help.

In particular, officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have found some of the stolen items in the garden.

Those with information can call police on 101, quoting reference 44170009394.