Gangs of thugs throw stones at pedestrians

HOOLIGANS have been throwing stones at pedestrians and setting off fireworks near a supermarket.

Police have said that during the past few days there has been a surge in reports of antisocial behaviour along the length of Goldsmith Avenue, Fratton.

Among them include reports of a gang of youths throwing stones at passers-by and people setting off fireworks close to the Lidl car park.

Officers are now investigating.

Victims and witnesses are being urged to call 101, quoting 44170411041 or 44170414836.