Girl, 17, touched over her clothing by man while walking late at night

A man went up a 17-year-old girl late at night and touched her over her clothing without her permission.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident in Haslemere Road, Liphook, between 10.30pm and 10.47pm on Tuesday.

The girl was approached by the man, who she did not know, and he touched her inappropriately.

The man then made off towards Liphook train station where he was later seen waiting on the platform.

He is described as white, aged about 19-years-old, wearing a black tracksuit top, grey tracksuit bottoms and white Adidas trainers.

He was also wearing his hood up, or had a coat pulled over his head.

PCSO Nathan Scott said: ‘This incident happened late at night when few people were around – but we would like to hear from anyone who saw a man matching the above description in the Haslemere Road area of Liphook.

‘We would like to reassure the public that incidents like this, although rare, are investigated thoroughly.

‘Please be mindful of personal safety and report anything suspicious by calling 101. In an emergency, call 999.’

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44170325690.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.