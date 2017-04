A DRIVER has been fined after crashing into a cyclist.

David Xuereb, 53, of Gregson Avenue, Gosport, admitted careless driving by failing to see a cyclist and pulling out of the junction with Harris Road in his Honda Civic and hitting the cyclist.

It happened in Gregson Avenue, Gosport, on September 27, last year.

Portsmouth magistrates fined him £180 with nine points on his licence.

He must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £310 prosecution costs.