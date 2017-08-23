Gosport flat issued with closure order after drug-dealing reported

A FLAT has been closed down after reports that drug dealing was taking place.

Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court approved the order for 45 Turner Avenue in Gosport after the borough council and Hampshire Constabulary applied for the order to combat criminal behaviour and disorder including activity suggesting drug dealing.

Chief Inspector Sharon Woolrich, who oversees policing in Gosport, said: ‘This is the second closure order we’ve secured with our colleagues from Gosport Borough Council in as many months.

‘It shows that we are working together to address residents’ concerns.

Anti-social behaviour, especially when it’s related to the abuse of illegal drugs, simply won’t be tolerated.’

The order lasts for three months and it is a criminal offence to enter the address during this period unless authorised by the police or Gosport Borough Council and anyone who breaks the order could face a fine or imprisonment.

Cllr Graham Burgess, chairman of the council’s community board, said: ‘This sends a clear message that anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated in Gosport.

‘We are delighted the court has issued this order, it’s an excellent result for the local community and we will now be looking at any further action we need to take to protect residents from this sort of behaviour in the future.’

Anyone concerned about crime or anti-social behaviour should phone 101.