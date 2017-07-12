Gosport fly-tipper hit with £200 fine after dumping rubbish twice in a day

A FLY-TIPPER who struck twice in one day was caught and hit with a £200 fine.

The man dumped a sofa in Frater Lane in Gosport, and left other furniture and household junk in Monks Walk.

The items dumped in Monks Walk. Picture: Gosport Borough Council

A resident spotted the mess and reported it to Gosport Borough Council staff, who began an invstigation.

Within two days an enforcement officer was able to gather enough evidence to track down and confront the fly-tipper.

The man admitted the two offences.

If he fails to pay the £200 penalty notice he could end up in court and face up to five years imprisonment and an unlimited fine.

But if the fine is paid within 10 days it will be reduced to £120.

Councillor Graham Burgess, chairman of the council’s community board, said: ‘This case shows our determination to catch fly tippers and deal with them promptly.

‘It’s always worth residents reporting fly tips if they see them, because we’ll do everything we can to track the culprits down.’

In March, The News revealed that there were 4,309 incidents of fly-tipping across the Portsmouth area in 2015/16.

Six councils, Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham, Gosport, East Hampshire and Winchester, spent £137,214 on fly-tipping enforcement.

But just one prosecution was launched in 2015/16 - by the council in Gosport - though authorities said more had been launched since then.