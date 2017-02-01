Search

Gosport man charged after pensioners are targeted in same road

A MAN has been charged by police after two elderly women were set upon in Gosport.

Detectives say a 71-year-old was pulled to the floor in Lees Lane by someone trying to snatch her handbag shortly after 9am on Monday..

Nothing was taken but the victim was later treated for a fractured elbow.

At around 9.15am, a 75-year-old woman had her handbag containing some pension money stolen on the same road.

Jamie Darren Vickers, 42, of Zetland Road, Gosport was subsequently arrested following a police investigation. He has been charged with possession of a class A drug, robbery, and attempted robbery.

He was remanded and due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today.

