Gosport man commended for saving his neighbour’s life after stab attack by would-be burglar

A FORMER Royal Navy officer has been honoured for the life-saving first aid he gave a man who had been stabbed while tackling a would-be burglar.

Jonathan Waterhouse said he did ‘what any decent person would do’ when treating wounds of Steve Burns, who was lying on the floor in Bevis Road, Gosport, on January 8 last year.

Steve Burns

Mr Burns received his injuries after being attacked with a screwdriver by Andrew Miles, whom he had spotted acting suspiciously.

A scuffle broke out between the pair, during which Mr Burns was stabbed several times, causing life-threatening injuries, including a perforated lung. He suffered wounds to his ankle, shin, left buttock and upper back.

Mr Waterhouse, who is also a former police officer, ran out when he heard cries for help.

He rushed out in his dressing gown and gave aid that helped save the life of Mr Burns, supporting him throughout his emergency treatment and in the ambulance on the way to hospital.

I didn’t think he was going to make it Jonathan Waterhouse

The 53-year-old told The News: ‘I have to be honest, I didn’t think he was going to make it.

‘When I reached him, he was shouting “help, help, I’m hurt” and I could see he was seriously injured.

‘There was blood down the back of his shirt and I could see that he had been stabbed.’

Mr Waterhouse started giving Mr Burns first aid and covered up the wound in his back. People soon started coming out of their homes and Mr Waterhouse ensured that he was in control of the situation.

‘I’m used to these things being an ex-police officer,’ he said. ‘In those type of situations, people like being told what to do and to calm down.’

Mr Waterhouse says he has been contacted by Mr Burns since, who bought him a bottle of whisky for Christmas.

To recognise his achievement, Mr Waterhouse was awarded the Chief Constable’s Certificate of Commendation by Hampshire Constabulary’s Chief Constable Olivia Pinkney.

Mr Waterhouse said: ‘I did not expect the award and it is nice that it is recognised.

‘But it is something I would expect everyone in a decent society would do. I just hope if I was in a similar situation, somebody would do the same thing for me.’

Mr Burns also received the Chief Constable’s Certificate of Commendation last year.

On his attack, Mr Burns, 52, said he was unable to hold his attacker for any longer after being stabbed four times.

He told The News how he thought Miles was going to have another go when he was on the floor and can remember Mr Waterhouse keeping his wound open.

Mr Burns said: ‘He explained to the ambulance what he was doing and they allowed him to carry on – he saved my life.

‘By the reaction, I knew it was serious and I now know it was life-threatening.

‘I can’t thank him enough.’

Miles pleaded guilty to having a bladed article, unlawful wounding and damaging property. He was sentenced to 28 months in prison.

PC Karen Stevenson, from Havant Roads Policing Unit, was also given an award for trying to save the life of Alexander Kaiser, who ran out onto the A3 near Clanfield and was hit by a car.