A GOSPORT man has died in the car park of a supermarket.

The man’s body was found at the Asda store, in Maynard Road, Totton at about 2.20am today.

Police have since identified the male as a 35-year-old from Gosport.

Detectives said the death was not being treated as suspicious and next of kin have been informed.

His name has not been formerly released at this time.

The shop opened as normal at 7am while police continued to work behind a cordon, which was lifted at about 11.15am.

The scene around the store was cordoned off by police PHOTO: UKNIP