Gosport shop worker threatened in armed robbery

A SHOP worker was threatened in an armed robbery in Gosport involving what is believed to be a handgun.

Police are investigating the incident at One Stop in Village Road, Alverstoke, earlier this morning.

At around 6am a man entered the store and threatened a member of staff. He stole money from the till before leaving the shop.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

The man was white, of a medium build and around 5ft 11ins. He was wearing dark-coloured clothing and a hi-vis jacket.

Detective Sergeant Andy Lucas said: ‘I would like to reassure the community that this type of crime is not common and fortunately no one was hurt.

‘We haven’t received any similar reports in the area and so we are currently treating this as an isolated incident. ‘We take all incidents involving weapons extremely seriously and so we’ve got a team of officers working on this case, to find the man responsible.’

Police want to hear from anyone who was in the area at this time and witnessed any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44170126397.