Government lowers terror threat level

Theresa May has lowered the terror threat level as fresh arrests and raids have been carried out linked to Monday's suicide bombing.

Troops will be gradually withdrawn from the streets from Monday onwards, having been drafted in to bolster police numbers, the Prime Minister said.

The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC) increased the threat level to "critical" - its highest level - meaning a further terror attack was considered "imminent".

It has now been reduced to "severe", meaning a further assault is "highly likely".