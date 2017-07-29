Grandson admits harassing grandmother for money

A GRANDSON has avoided prison after harassing his grandmother for £1,440.
James Campbell, 22, of White Lion Walk, Gosport, repeatedly asked her for the cash between February 1 and June 22.
He admitted harassment on July 20.
Portsmouth magistrates gave him a three-month jail sentence suspended for a year. Campbell must complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities.
A restraining order bans him from contacting Christine Dawling for five years. Campbell must pay £1,000 compensation.
