GRAPHIC IMAGES: Dead dog discovered tied up in rucksack in woodland

The body of a dead dog was found in a zipped-up rucksack with his legs bound together in woodland.

The RSPCA is appealing for information after a tree surgeon made the upsetting discovery near to Dibden Purlieu, by the New Forest.

Picture: RSPCA

RSPCA inspector Penny Baker said: ‘He was found in a large, brand new zipped-up rucksack. Inside the bag the dog was wrapped up in a duvet cover and gaffa taped, and had his legs bound together with cable ties.

‘Tree-cutters who were working in the area had discovered the bag, which was very deliberately placed deep in undergrowth, and contacted us with their concerns.

‘He was in normal bodily condition with some scabbing around his groin area and bruising inside his mouth but it is not clear how he died.’

The male Staffordshire bull terrier was not microchipped so it has not been possible to find out where he came from, or who owned him before his death.

Picture: RSPCA

Penny added: ‘I’d be really interested to know where this dog has come from and how he ended up buried in a bag with his legs bound together.

‘If anyone recognises him, knows where he may have come from, or saw anything suspicious in the area when the body was dumped then I’d really like to hear from them.

‘Anyone with any information which could help our investigation should contact the RSPCA appeal line on 0300 123 8018.’