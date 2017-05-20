GRAPHIC PICTURES: Three arrests as police cordon off Southsea block of flats after 'bloodbath'

TWO women and a man have been arrested after blood was sprayed across the walls and floor of block of flats

It comes after a resident told of being woken at 12.30am this morning in Keelan Court, Richmond Road, Southsea.

Inside Keelan Court, Richmond Road, Southsea, where a man was attacked

A 29-year-old woman from Southsea, a 32-year-old woman from Fareham, and 42-year-old man of no fixed address, are in police custody.

They have all been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

A police spokeswoman said a 28-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by three people.

Photographs of inside the block of flats sent to The News show bloodied bare footprints along the floor and stairs.

Crime scene tape today blocked off access to the flats, where blood could be seen on the front door, the ground and the floor inside, next to the communal elevator.

A resident, who asked not to be named, said: 'The police are not saying anything and there is blood everywhere.

'All over the floors and doors.

'I heard someone banging around and slamming doors and shouting about 12.30am and now we have woken to find our lovely building is a blood bath.'

The block of flats is the building where body-in-the-bag killer David Hilder lived.

In 2013 Hilder was convicted of the manslaughter of David Guy, whose body was dismembered.

The resident added: 'There has been another brutal and bloody attack at Keelan Court last night.

'It's the same building where the body in the bag killer lived. Tenants have woken this morning to blood all over the walls floors and doors.'

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said it happened between midnight on Friday and 12.30am.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44170189014.