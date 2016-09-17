Grieving friends pay tribute to Waterlooville woman with ‘golden heart’ who died in A3 tragedy

HEARTFELT tributes have been paid to ‘a woman with a golden heart’ who died in an incident on the A3.

Devastated loved ones say the 22-year-old whose white Vauxhall Corsa flipped on to its roof after leaving the carriageway on Thursday night was Laura Westbrook, of Waterlooville.

Police at the scene of the incident on the A3

It’s believed Laura was returning home from her job at Estee Lauder’s Whitman Laboratories plant in Petersfield at 11.05pm when her car was involved in an incident with a black Ford Focus heading southbound near Clanfield.

The driver, a 26-year-old man from Portsmouth, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and driving a motor vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug is suspected to be over the prescribed limit.

In an emotional joint statement from Laura’s best friends, Amy Rose and Maria Featherstone, they described Laura as a ‘gem’ who had a whole life of adventures ahead of her.

They said: ‘You can’t put our Laura into words, she was one of a kind. She loved to travel – we were planning to go to Rome in January.

‘She looked after her crew and always made us smile, she was our best friend and our world.

‘She had her whole life ahead of her and her plans were mapped out.’

They added: ‘No-one deserves this and no family or friends should ever have to say bye to someone they love and care for.

‘Laura was a gem and we will always treasure the memories and laughs that she gave to us.

Amy Rose (front) with Laura Westbrook

‘We will take our Laura to Rome and we will leave a piece of her there.’

Relative and close friend Lindy Brown said she was given the heartbreaking news the morning after.

She said: ‘I just didn’t know what to say, I was in total shock. You don’t expect something like that to happen.

‘She was loveable, bubbly, always there to help everyone else. She would give you her last penny and was a woman with a golden heart.’

A memorial drinks gathering is to be held next weekend to celebrate Laura’s life.

Police say the male suspect is helping with their enquiries and there is no evidence to suggest at this stage that the two vehicles collided.

Anyone with information or who saw either vehicle is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting 44160349433, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.