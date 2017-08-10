Guilty: Truck driver convicted of causing Pompey fan’s death by careless driving

A REFUSE worker has been convicted of causing the death of a moped rider in a crash.

Simon Boyd showed no emotion as the jury returned its verdict in the four-day trial at Portsmouth Crown Court.

The Mitsubishi Colas truck driven by Simon Boyd

The 39-year-old Colas worker was in his work Mitsubishi truck when he pulled out of Kirpal Road into Eastern Road as Gary Martin, 52, drove northbound on the major road.

Mr Martin, from Gosport, had been travelling through Portsmouth on his Yamaha motor scooter from the Gosport Ferry terminal at The Hard.

During the trial, family of Mr Martin wept as CCTV was shown of his final journey through the city.

Following his death Pompey fans applauded in his honour in the 53rd minute of the Cambridge v Pompey game – held three days after the October 26 crash last year.

Boyd, who will be sentenced on September 8, had denied causing death by careless driving.

He told jurors he stopped at the junction at around 6.20am, looked, crept forward, stopped again for two minutes and then pulled out claiming it was clear.

But that was rejected by the jury who convicted him this morning.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard Boyd, of Chaffinch Walk, Waterlooville, had been emptying dog excrement bins in Kirpal Road before the crash.

A Colas worker for 20 years, Boyd was covering for another worker who was on holiday at the time.

Mr Martin’s niece Michelle Ralph, of Elson, Gosport, has since become a volunteer for road safety charity Brake and abseiled down the Spinnaker Tower for the cause.

Together with her sister Danielle Bennett, they launched a campaign for Portsmouth City Council to install traffic lights at the junction.

‘If it makes someone else’s family not have to go through what we’ve gone through, it’s worth it,’ Michelle previously said.

‘Something like a two-minute wait going to work and stopping at a traffic light, I don’t think it’s a major thing when you know someone in your family can be safe.’