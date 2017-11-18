Hair salon in Baffins damaged by thieves

Have your say

THIEVES stole a till and damaged the front door of a hair salon in Baffins.

Copperfields Hair Studio, on Hayling Avenue, was burgled overnight between Thursday and Friday this week.

The front door was smashed in causing around £1,000 worth of damage.

The till, which had £40 cash in it was stolen and recovered empty in an alleyway off Sunningdale Road.

The incident happened between 6.30pm and 8am.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘The front door was kicked in by an intruder who stole the till which contained only the float.

‘The till was found in an alley off Sunningdale Road.

‘Crime Scene Investigators have been at the scene and forensic work is being carried out.’

Any witnesses should call 101 and quoting 44170447543.