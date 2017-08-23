Hampshire County Council supports Think! driving campaign

A COUNCIL is supporting a national campaign highlighting the dangers of using a mobile phone while driving.

Hampshire County Council is backing the Think! campaign which calls for drivers to put their phones in the glove compartment.

The council’s executive member for environment and transport, Councillor Rob Humby, said: ‘People are four times more likely to be in a crash if they use their mobile phone while driving.

‘All drivers need to give their full attention to the roads at all times, or the consequences can be severe.

‘Safety must come first, for everyone on our roads, and calls and text messages can wait.’

In March, the penalty for using a handheld phone while driving was increased to six penalty points on a driving licence and a fine of £200.

The national Think! campaign supports the RAC’s Be Phone Smart campaign encouraging drivers to make an online pledge to put their phone away while driving.