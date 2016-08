Hampshire illegal immigrant arrests: Where suspects came from

Albania and Iran figure highly in the nationality breakdown on more than 700 suspected illegal immigrants arrested in Hampshire.

Hampshire Police released the information after a request under the Freedom of Information Act revealed that 731 people were held in the county in the past three years.

Country by country, the list of those arrested is:-

AFGHANISTAN 52

ALBANIA 135

ALGERIA 4

ANGOLA 1

BANGLADESH 32

BRAZIL 1

BURMA 1

CAMEROON 2

CHINA 26

CONGO 1

CONGO, THE D.R. OF 1

CUBA 1

CZECH REPUBLIC 1

EAST AFRICA 4

EGYPT 5

ERITREA 72

ETHIOPIA 10

FRANCE 3

GAMBIA 3

GHANA 1

GREECE 1

GUINEA 2

INDIA 21

IRAN, ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF 112

IRAQ 73

ITALY 3

JAMAICA 1

KOREA, REPUBLIC OF 1

KOSOVO 1

LATVIA 2

LIBYAN ARAB JAMAHIRIYA 2

LITHUANIA 1

MALAYSIA 1

MAURITANIA 1

MOROCCO 2

NEPAL 2

NIGERIA 6

NOT STATED 1

OTHER 1

PAKISTAN 18

PHILIPPINES 1

POLAND 10

ROMANIA 4

RUSSIAN FEDERATION 2

SENEGAL 1

SOUTH AFRICA 2

SOUTH SUDAN 2

SPAIN 1 1

SRI LANKA 2

SUDAN 35

SYRIAN ARAB REPUBLIC 22

TANZANIA, UNITED REPUBLIC OF 2

THAILAND 1

TURKEY 3

UGANDA 1

UKRAINE 6

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 1

UNITED KINGDOM 5

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA 2

VIETNAM 14

ZAMBIA 1

ZIMBABWE 5