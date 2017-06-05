Hampshire motorway has been shut down after ‘serious crash’

ONE of Hampshire’s main motorways is set to be closed for much of the afternoon following a serious collision this morning.

Emergency services are currently dealing with a collision on the M3 northbound near Winchester.

Police are now urging anybody intending to travel on the M3 today to avoid doing so.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire police said: ‘As a result, all three lanes of the northbound carriageway between junctions 9 and 10 will remain closed for the rest of the afternoon.

‘The southbound carriageway is also currently closed to provide access to ambulance services. This will be re-opened as soon as possible.

‘Those intending to travel via this route today, are being advised to avoid the area and to seek an alternative route.’

Diversions are in place.

Lengthy delays are already being reported.