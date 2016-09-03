Hampshire police appeal to identify man who may have vital information

Police have launched an appeal to identify a man who may have important information connected to an investigation into an assault in Wymering Lane, Paulsgrove.

The incident was between 5 and 5.30pm on Wednesday, August 3.

A 16-year-old boy riding a moped was approached by a man who punched him in the face causing his moped to fall to the floor.

The victim was joined by his father and the man continued to act aggressively, causing further damage to the moped.

The victim was wearing his motorcycle helmet and sustained no visible injury.

PC David Ronchetti said: “This is a rare incident but concerning due to the level of aggression shown by the suspect with apparently no motive. This happened in daylight hours in front of multiple witnesses.”

Anyone with information should contact PC Ronchetti at Cosham police station on 101 quoting incident *290077. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.