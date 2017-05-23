Hampshire police chief constable's statement on Manchester terror attack

SECURITY for pre-planned events in the county are under review after the Manchester terror attack.

Hampshire police's chief constable Olivia Pinkney said security had been reviewed and will continue to be looked at.

In a statement she said: 'Our thoughts are with all those affected by the events in Manchester last night; with the families, friends and loved ones of all those killed and injured.

'We have reviewed, and will continue to review, our security plans and capability, including around all pre-planned events taking place in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight in the coming weeks. It is normal procedure for us to work with event organisers in the run up to all large scale events to ensure they can run these safely and securely.

'We will also continue to link in with our colleagues at Greater Manchester Police, the National Police Chiefs Council and the South East Counter Terrorism Unit.

'I urge the community to remain alert but not alarmed – we, together with our partners, are doing everything we can to help protect the public, the security of our communities, public places and businesses. Specialist teams, well-rehearsed at dealing with major incidents, continue to provide a strong visible presence across the UK.

'We advise the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious behaviour or activity on 0800 789 321 or in an emergency the public should always call 999.

'For further information about reporting suspicious behaviour visit https://act.campaign.gov.uk/. If you get caught up in the rare event of a weapons attack we urge you to follow the Run, Hide, Tell advice.'