Hampshire police named as one of best employers for race in UK

POLICE have been recognised for their work on race within the force.

Business in the Community named Hampshire police as one of the UK’s Best Employers for Race in a listing of 65 firms and organisations due to be published today.

The award means they represent the best employers for black, Asian and minority ethnic in the UK.

Police had to show what the force is doing to make work inclusive and working on either leadership, progression or recruitment.

Chief constable Olivia Pinkney said an internal network group had helped improve what it did for BAME staff and communities.

She said: ‘Today’s acknowledgement by Business in the Community is testament to the group’s perseverance in challenging prejudice and championing greater equality in policing.’

Chief Inspector Patrick Holdaway and Inspector Ricky Dhanda co-chair the force’s Black Ethnic And Minority (BEAM) support group.

Insp Holdaway said: ‘Ricky and I are pleased to see that our organisation has achieved a place in the inaugural list of the UK’s Best Employers for Race. Hampshire Constabulary is committed to improving the way in which we both represent and serve our diverse communities.’

Sandra Kerr from Business in the Community added: ‘I hope more employers will follow their example of best practice.’