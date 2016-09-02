Hampshire Police say only a ‘handful’ of arrests made at Southsea Victorious spectacle

POLICE have praised how smoothly this year’s Victorious Festival was run – and said there were only small pockets of trouble.

Hampshire Constabulary has revealed only a ‘handful’ of arrests were made at the Southsea event over the bank holiday weekend.

Superintendent Annabel Berry, who oversaw the policing operation, said: ‘The policing operation at Victorious Festival 2016 was a success, with only a small number of crimes reported in relation to the two-day event.

‘A handful of arrests were made and the majority of these related to drunkenness and anti-social behaviour.’

A 23-year-old man from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply controlled drugs.

He has been bailed until November 1 pending further enquiries.

Six people were also reported missing, but all were found safe and well.

Four minor assaults and one theft were reported.

Supt Berry said: ‘Events of this size can pose a challenge for policing and crowd safety, but it’s clear that the planning and organisation for Victorious Festival 2016 really paid off.’

Meanwhile, Victorious bosses put a call out on Twitter to spectators to say that a bundle of lost property had been collected and was ready to be picked up from Little Johnny Russells in Albert Road, Southsea.

Victorious co-organiser James Ralls said most of the stash had now been returned to their owners.

As reported, organisers hope to expand the festival next year and plan to introduce an opening Friday ‘party night’ on the common before the main weekend programme featuring international stars.

The plan is subject to approval from Portsmouth City Council.

Camping could also be introduced at sites in the city – though camping on the common has been ruled out by Tory council leader, Councillor Donna Jones.

To buy tickets for 2017 Victorious, go to victoriousfestival.co.uk