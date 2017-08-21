Hampshire police taking part in operation to crackdown on speeding

POLICE launched a week-long crackdown on drivers this morning.

Officers from Hampshire Constabulary and Thames Valley will be working as part of the Joint Roads Policing Unit in an European-wide operation starting.

The aim is to enforce speed limits for all vehicles and draw greater public attention to the consequences of excessive or inappropriate speed.

Road safety Sergeant Rob Heard said: ‘A few miles an hour over the speed limit or travelling at inappropriate speed can have catastrophic consequences upon road users and their families.

‘Excessive speed will reduce the time you have to react to a hazard and further the distance it takes to stop.

‘People need to realise it’s a speed limit and not a target so it may be more appropriate to travel at a lower speed depending on the road conditions. We are committed to increasing road safety and will continue to target those who fail to abide by the limits.

‘We’re also reminding the drivers of good vehicles that on certain roads they are restricted to lower speeds.

‘The majority of commercial drivers do drive considerately and legitimately, however we are catching far too many van drivers who are not aware of speed restrictions.’

Police say if you hit a pedestrian at 40mph they only have a survival chance of 10 per cent, whereas of you hit a pedestrian at 30mph they have an 80 per cent chance of survival.