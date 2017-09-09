Hampshire police to send officers to British Virgin Islands following Hurricane Irma

OFFICERS from Hampshire police are flying out to the British Virgin Islands to assist with recovery following Hurricane Irma.

It comes after requests were made through the Foreign and Commonwealth Office for British officers to provide support to the police force.

The National Police Co-ordination Centre (NPoCC) is working with government partners and the Ministry of Defence to deploy two members of the force to the region to help co-ordinate the policing aspects of the response and a contingent of British officers to the British Virgin Islands to assist the local police.

Fifty-three British officers, from 14 police forces including Hampshire Constabulary, are due to depart Brize Norton tomorrow, in cooperation with the MOD.

Officers will be embedded directly with the military HQ and support the local force maintain law, order and policing services. They can also assist in locating missing persons, including British nationals, liaising with UK authorities and assisting with family liaison.

Chief Constable Andy Marsh, the national police chiefs’ council lead for international policing, said: 'Our thoughts are with all those affected by this horrific disaster.

'Through NPoCC we are mobilising police officers who have the experience and expertise to assist complex crisis operations.

'We received offers of support from officers across the country as soon as this crisis began. These officers, and the many others who volunteered, signify our commitment to help those in need and humanitarian instinct of the British police force, no matter where in the world.

'This is a fast-moving operation. We are working around the clock to get British police support to where it is needed most.'