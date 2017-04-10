Hampshire police travel to killed police officer’s funeral

THE funeral of a police officer killed in a terror attack is due to take place today.

PC Keith Palmer, who was murdered in the Westminster terror attack, will be honoured with a full police funeral.

Officers from Hampshire police are travelling to the service today.

The force’s dog unit said on Twitter: ‘Today we think of PC Keith Palmer, his loved ones, friends and colleagues. Rest in Peace.’

The 48-year-old was stabbed to death by Khalid Masood as he carried out his duties on the cobbled forecourt of the Palace of Westminster.

His coffin will be taken from the Palace of Westminster, where it has lain in rest overnight, to Southwark Cathedral for the funeral on Monday, followed by a private cremation.

The coffin of PC Keith Palmer passing a police guard of honour as it arrives at Westminster's Chapel of St Mary Undercroft in London, where he will rest overnight ahead of a full police funeral at Southwark Cathedral. Picture: Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire

The Queen gave permission for PC Palmer’s body to rest in Westminster’s Chapel of St Mary Undercroft, an honour normally reserved for heads of state.

Full service funerals are normally only held when a police officer or member of staff dies while they are carrying out their duty, Scotland Yard said.

Thousands of officers from across the country are expected to line the streets around the cathedral and could take part in the service as ushers.

Four other innocent people were killed and dozens of others injured in the 82-second atrocity on Wednesday March 22, which ended with Masood being shot dead.

Andreea Cristea, 31, Leslie Rhodes, 75, Kurt Cochran, 54, and Aysha Frade, 44, died after he ploughed into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge.