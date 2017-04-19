Hampshire’s crime boss responds to critical report

THE county’s crime commissioner has vowed to pay ‘close attention’ to a critical report.

It comes after HM Inspectorate of Constabulary criticised the way Hampshire police deals with domestic abuse victims.

HMIC’s Zoe Billingham said the force requires improvement in this area but had made steps to change.

Michael Lane, police and crime commissioner, said: ‘HMIC has judged Hampshire Constabulary as good in many areas. Those areas that HMIC have identified as requiring improvement give a helpful indicator for focus for the Hampshire Constabulary chief constable and for me, on behalf of the community, in what will keep residents even safer and protect them from the greatest threats and risk of harm.

‘I am paying close attention to the areas identified by the HMIC and the constabulary’s strategy for the future to ensure it provides the safest options for the communities I serve.’