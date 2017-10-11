Hampshire young people urged to join crime-fighting panel

YOUNG people are being called to have their say on the crime and policing issues that matter most to them.

The county’s police and crime commissioner, Michael Lane, is urging people to join the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Youth Commission.

Made of 50 youngsters aged between 14 and 25, the group’s role is to make sure the county’s youth have a voice on tackling crime and improving policing.

The organisation – which is now looking for new members – has four key priorities: mental health, hate crime, cyber safety and unhealthy relationships.

Mr Lane said: ‘The Youth Commission gives young people an opportunity to have an independent and strong voice on societal issues that affect them. The Youth Commission works so well because it is about young people talking to, and hearing the voices of, other young people.

‘It is important to me that we listen and take on board the views of young people because it is very much about their future.’

The group runs awareness drives and campaigns as well as surveys to see the issues most important to young people. This year it is running its #GoFISH cyber safety campaign.

Recruitment is open until November 3. Applicants with experience of the police and criminal justice system, as both an offender, victim, or other, are welcome.

To apply, see hampshire-pcc.gov.uk/youthcommission.