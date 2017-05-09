Handbag stolen from woman in Southsea

Police are looking for a man who stole a handbag from a woman in Southsea.

The robbery happened in Londesborough Road, at the junction with Jessie Road, at about 10.40pm on Sunday April 23.

The man approached the woman, 54, and told her to give him the bag.

When the woman tried to run away the man grabbed the bag and she fell to the ground.

She then let go of the bag and the man ran off with it towards Jessie Road.

The handbag contained £50 in cash, five bank cards and an iPhone 5.

The suspect is described as white, mid to late 20s, about six foot tall, and medium build.

He was also wearing a dark-grey duffle coat with the hood up and had a dark-coloured scarf across his face.

If you witnessed the incident call 101 quoting 44170151809.